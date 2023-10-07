Dawsonville Dawson County overpowers Jasper Pickens County in thorough fashion

Dawsonville Dawson County earned a convincing 42-7 win over Jasper Pickens County on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Dawsonville Dawson County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Jasper Pickens County through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Dawsonville Dawson County moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Jasper Pickens County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Dawsonville Dawson County took on Oakwood West Hall on Sept. 22 at Oakwood West Hall High School.

