Needlepoint: Brunswick Glynn sews up Evans in slim triumph

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Brunswick Glynn wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 25-22 over Evans in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Evans showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over Brunswick Glynn as the first quarter ended.
The Knights took an 18-15 lead over the Terrors heading to the halftime locker room.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Brunswick Glynn and Evans were both scoreless.
The Terrors rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 10-4 in the last stanza for the victory.
Recently on October 7, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.