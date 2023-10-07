Atlanta Mt. Vernon dominates Carrollton Mt. Zion

Atlanta Mt. Vernon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-17 win over Carrollton Mt. Zion for a Georgia high school football victory at Carrollton Mt. Zion High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Mt. Vernon a 7-3 lead over Carrollton Mt. Zion.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-10 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Atlanta Mt. Vernon jumped to a 42-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Atlanta Mt Vernon and Carrollton Mt Zion faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Monticello Jasper County and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Athens on Sept. 22 at Athens Academy.

