Hawkinsville finds OT victory against Alamo Wheeler County

Hawkinsville took full advantage of overtime to defeat Alamo Wheeler County 33-27 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hawkinsville a 13-7 lead over Alamo Wheeler County.

The Red Devils registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Alamo Wheeler County battled back to make it 27-21 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Devils and the Bulldogs locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Hawkinsville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Alamo Wheeler County and Hawkinsville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Alamo Wheeler County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.