Albany Monroe slips past Cordele Crisp County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Albany Monroe posted a narrow 21-16 win over Cordele Crisp County for a Georgia high school football victory at Albany Monroe High on Oct. 7.

The last time Cordele Crisp County and Albany Monroe played in a 37-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Albany Monroe faced off against Thomasville and Cordele Crisp County took on Albany Dougherty on Sept. 29 at Cordele Crisp County High School.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies7h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
11h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More mentors coming to DeKalb schools after student shooting deaths
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More mentors coming to DeKalb schools after student shooting deaths
19h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech baseball star Jim Poole dies at age 57
2h ago
Braves fall short, lose Game 1 to Philly
3h ago
Catcher’s interference costs Braves another run
3h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top