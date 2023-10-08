Albany Monroe slips past Cordele Crisp County

Albany Monroe posted a narrow 21-16 win over Cordele Crisp County for a Georgia high school football victory at Albany Monroe High on Oct. 7.

The last time Cordele Crisp County and Albany Monroe played in a 37-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Albany Monroe faced off against Thomasville and Cordele Crisp County took on Albany Dougherty on Sept. 29 at Cordele Crisp County High School.

