Stockbridge gives Stockbridge Woodland the business

Stockbridge lit up the scoreboard on October 21 to propel past Stockbridge Woodland for a 43-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 26-14 intermission margin at the Wolfpack’s expense.
Stockbridge moved to a 29-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
