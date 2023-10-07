Canton Creekview sprints past Woodstock River Ridge

Canton Creekview knocked off Woodstock River Ridge 48-34 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Canton Creekview and Woodstock River Ridge were both scoreless.

The Grizzlies’ offense jumped in front for a 27-10 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Canton Creekview pulled to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Canton Creekview squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

