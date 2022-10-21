Douglas Coffee routs Savannah Jenkins

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Douglas Coffee’s performance in a 42-7 destruction of Savannah Jenkins on October 20 in Georgia football.
Douglas Coffee opened with a 14-0 advantage over Savannah Jenkins through the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Savannah Jenkins got within 35-7.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Warriors 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
