ajc logo
X

Thomasville Brookwood School produces precision performance against Chula Tiftarea

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Thomasville Brookwood School gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chula Tiftarea 48-12 during this Georgia football game.

The Warriors opened a huge 27-6 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 7, Thomasville Brookwood School squared off with Albany Deerfield-Windsor in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles
22h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

Stat corner: A look at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
13h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Hot seat: Falcons must rush the passer better vs. Bengals
15h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Hot seat: Falcons must rush the passer better vs. Bengals
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Bengals
14h ago
The Latest

Score no more: Fort Valley Peach County’s defense is flawless in stopping Thomaston...
19m ago
Columbus Shaw slips past Columbus Hardaway
19m ago
Roswell Fellowship Christian overpowers Lilburn Providence Christian in thorough fashion
19m ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
14h ago
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top