Thomasville Brookwood School produces precision performance against Chula Tiftarea

Thomasville Brookwood School gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chula Tiftarea 48-12 during this Georgia football game.
The Warriors opened a huge 27-6 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 7, Thomasville Brookwood School squared off with Albany Deerfield-Windsor in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.