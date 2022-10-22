Suwanee Lambert earns narrow win over Alpharetta Denmark

Yes, Suwanee Lambert looked relaxed while edging Alpharetta Denmark, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory in Georgia high school football action on October 21.
Suwanee Lambert drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Alpharetta Denmark after the first quarter.
The Danes came from behind to grab the advantage 23-14 at intermission over the Longhorns.
Suwanee Lambert broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-23 lead over Alpharetta Denmark.
The Danes fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Longhorns would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on October 7, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Cumming Forsyth Central and Alpharetta Denmark took on Cumming West Forsyth on October 7 at Alpharetta Denmark High School. For a full recap, click here.
