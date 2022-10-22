Point of emphasis: Dacula Hebron Christian posts stop sign on Carnesville Franklin County’s offense

No worries, Dacula Hebron Christian’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 56-0 shutout of Carnesville Franklin County in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Dacula Hebron Christian roared in front of Carnesville Franklin County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Dacula Hebron Christian registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over Carnesville Franklin County.
Dacula Hebron Christian struck to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Carnesville Franklin County faced off against Toccoa Stephens County and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Monroe Area on October 7 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy. Click here for a recap
