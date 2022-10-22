White Cass collects skin-tight win against Hiram

A sigh of relief filled the air in White Cass’ locker room after a trying 26-21 test with Hiram during this Georgia football game.
Hiram started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over White Cass at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Hornets would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-12 lead on the Colonels.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Colonels fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hornets.
In recent action on October 7, White Cass faced off against Cartersville and Hiram took on Calhoun on October 7 at Calhoun High School. Click here for a recap
