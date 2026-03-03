Metro Atlanta Bill would limit future transit referendums in Cobb, Gwinnett counties Metro Atlanta counties would have to wait 8 years to put transit on the ballot after a failed vote. A passenger boards a CobbLinc transit bus at the Marietta Transit Center on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)

Cobb and Gwinnett counties would be blocked from pursuing countywide transit referendums until at least 2032 under legislation being considered by state lawmakers. Republican state Rep. John Carson of Marietta sponsored the legislation, saying voters he’s talked with have “SPLOST fatigue,” and are resentful of county officials putting referendums on the ballot a second or third time after an initial measure’s failure.

Both counties placed transit referendums on the ballot in 2024 — measures that would have built rapid bus lines, expanded microtransit, and enhanced local bus service and transit facilities. For Cobb, it was the first time such a measure had been put to voters since a 1965 vote over whether to join the fledgling MARTA system. In Gwinnett, it was the third time since 2019 and the fifth time since 1971. The most recent ballot measures failed resoundingly in both counties, with just 38% voting yes in Cobb and 47% voting yes in Gwinnett. Promotional materials are displayed at a pro-transit campaign kickoff supporting the MSPLOST referendum in Cobb County on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

When voters have been clear, it’s not fair to make opponents mount repeated campaigns to defeat new proposals, Carson told legislators during a House transportation committee meeting on Monday. Counties have resources to mount extensive campaigns to educate voters about transit, something those opposed to the taxes don’t have, he said.

The Cobb Taxpayers Association, which led the opposition in 2024, said in a news release that it’s supportive of Carson’s measure. “The reason we need HB 1377 is to protect taxpayers from those who fail to understand the voices of the people,” the group said in a statement. “If voters have rejected a transit tax, it is inappropriate for public officials to keep asking the voters to approve such a measure every few years. “In other words, the taxpayers need a break.” Others pushed back on the need for legislation. Matt Yarbrough, the director of policy and government affairs for the Council for Quality Growth, which represents regional transit planning entities, said officials have been “quite deliberative” — Cobb took six years before putting it on the ballot, and Gwinnett officials waited four years between its second and third attempt.