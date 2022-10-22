Duluth controls the action and Lilburn Berkmar

Duluth stomped on Lilburn Berkmar 50-7 on October 21 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Duluth a 15-0 lead over Lilburn Berkmar.
The Wildcats opened a colossal 37-7 gap over the Patriots at halftime.
Duluth thundered to a 50-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest