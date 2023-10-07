Jefferson Jackson County overwhelms Snellville Shiloh

Jefferson Jackson County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-7 win over Snellville Shiloh on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

The Panthers fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Last season, Snellville Shiloh and Jefferson Jackson County squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jefferson Jackson County faced off against Winder Apalachee and Snellville Shiloh took on Cumming North Forsyth on Sept. 22 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.