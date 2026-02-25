Sports The Win Column: Slow down, fellas Plus: Acuña, the combine and high school hijinks.

Hello, class. Today’s discussion is all about speed: physical, metaphorical, exciting and … dangerous.

Buckle up. TIME TO TAKE THE KEYS, PERHAPS Linebacker Chris Cole, one of two Georgia football players recently arrested on reckless driving charges. Two more Georgia football players were arrested on driving-related charges last week, accused of hitting triple digits in their Mercedes SUVs on the circular dragway formerly known as Athens’ 10 Loop. That makes something like 13 driving-related arrests since the January 2023 crash that killed lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

An editor at The Red & Black, the UGA student newspaper, recently wrote that the continued arrests “disrespect the memories” of Willock and LeCroy.

She’s correct. They also raise a more direct, possibly dumb question: How do you actually … make people … drive good? Through sheer luck and a colleague’s recommendation, I stumbled upon Fred Huff: a former college football player, longtime government-employed highway safety stumper and, ever since COVID times, a well-respected driving instructor out of Atlanta’s Grant Park. He grew up and played ball (at Tennessee) in a different era — the Freaknik era, to be precise. Speed not required. “I’m going by you as slow as possible playing the latest Too Short.”

But during our conversation, I managed to suss out two immutable truths about Kids These Days: 1️⃣ “All you need to pass your driver’s test is to parallel park and three-point turn. And drive along a chosen route and hopefully you make the right decisions.” 2️⃣ “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Lamborghini or a Prius.” The youngsters? They’re “still gonna try to go fast.” That, of course, is not an ideal nexus of impulse and instructional rigor. So how do you address it? Effectively?

We know that Georgia football has guest speakers. Lectures. Educational threats, if you will. We know that it’s also not above offering offenders extra cardio, suspensions or … encouragement to continue one’s athletic endeavors outside of Athens. Nevertheless, it clearly ain’t enough. At least to create any sort of sweeping, preventive change. Is there another angle to work here? Yes, Huff says. Namely: You gotta stay on top of the little things to prevent the big things.

He’s all about adults teaching, mentoring and monitoring young drivers behind the wheel, even after they get their license. Too many figure their work is done at that point. More tangibly: He said there are a ton of apps out there that can be installed on a driver’s phone — and then be used to track their speed, braking and other actions. Huff was hesitant to comment directly on UGA’s situation, but perhaps the football program could adopt something like that? Keep tabs on everyone, take the keys away for a few days when appropriate? Address questionable choices before they become arrestable ones? “Now it’s part of a culture,” Huff said “You’re creating a culture of accountability.”

No idea if this would fly, of course. Privacy and personal property concerns, rankled egos, etc. But may be worth a shot … for everyone’s safety. RONNIE ON A REGULATOR? Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. thinking things over. As our compadre Michael Cunningham recently explored, Spencer Strider getting his fastball back may be the most important speed-related matter for the Braves in 2026. But that discussion’s not as fun as, say … dreaming of Ronald Acuña Jr. on the base paths.

He’s fully recovered and back in the leadoff spot full time, with the full endorsement of manager Walt Weiss. And the last time he played his first full season after knee surgery, he went out and put up MVP numbers — including 73 stolen bases. It’s certainly conceivable he does it again. 💨 Here’s the question, though: How much thievery do you want Acuña to engage in this year? Are you worried about the wear and tear — or all steam ahead? A. 0-20.

0-20. B. 21-30.

21-30. C. 31-40.

31-40. D. 41 to infinity. Pick a number, any number and register your choice on this super fancy form. We’ll report back next week.

(Tyler’s two cents: I’m all for letting it rip … but let’s not go too crazy. Fortyish is just fine by me.) OH, ABOUT THAT TV PLAN … You’ve hopefully heard that the Braves are launching BravesVision, their very own TV network. More specifics as we get them, but the quick version is this: You should be able to get the new channel on whatever cable, satellite or streaming provider you already have. (At least if it carried FanDuel Sports?)

There will also be a standalone streaming option similar to MLB.TV, but without the local blackouts. (Pricing TBA.)

Gray Media (Peachtree TV, etc.) will broadcast some games for free, over the air, too. The Braves control the whole shebang, which they say will be up and running before the season starts. Stay tuned. 🔗 Bonus linkage: How Braves TV venture can be traced to Ted Turner and TBS

COMBINE OR BUST, BABY The NFL scouting combine is back — and what could be faster than a bunch of dudes running around in compression shorts? Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham already made some news up in Indy, confirming that the team will 1) hit tight end Kyle Pitts with the franchise tag and 2) cut quarterback Kirk Cousins once the new league year begins on March 11. 🤔 But as far as prospects go: What does the new Falcons brass — lacking the luxury of a first-round pick and needing … lots of things — covet the most? You may remember recent buzzwords like “tough” and “smart.” Cunningham didn’t tip his hand beyond that. But he did make one thing clear: He’s not reading your tweets and such.

“I’ve never been a big social media guy … Just don’t want to listen to the crowd, want to make sure I make informed decisions and listen to the crew that I have helping me to make the best decision possible,” he told reporters at the combine. On-the-field workouts start Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers (perhaps a significant Falcons need, should Kaden Elliss walk in free agency). 📺 Full viewing schedule here. Keep an eye out for these 33 prospects with Georgia ties. FLAG FOOTBALL’S RAPID RISE The Falcons also celebrated Girls Flag Football Week recently — and frankly, it’s staggering to see how much the game has grown in Georgia high schools since it was officially OK’d in 2020. At last check, we’re sitting at 305 teams.

That’s up from 91 in Year 1. With roughly 450 GHSA schools in the state, that means flag football has gone from zero to 2/3 in no time flat. And it’s in no small part thanks to the Falcons and Arthur Blank, whose foundation has been among the sport’s biggest supporters. It’s currently offering $10,000 to any school that wants to launch a team. Expect even more teams to join the fray by fall.

OTHER IMPORTANT THINGS … QUICKLY 🏆 High school basketball playoffs started this week and things have been … eventful. One boys team already got tossed for shoddy record-keeping. Its last-minute replacement? A squad with nine suspended players. Keep tabs on the boys and girls scores and stick with AJC Varsity for lots more. 🏀 March Madness rapidly approaches, and Georgia men’s basketball is eyeing a second straight berth. They’re 19-8 heading into tonight’s game at Vanderbilt (7 p.m. on SEC Network). Bracketologists currently peg them for a No. 10 seed for the big dance. The UGA women are ranked No. 23 in the country and figure to earn slightly higher billing.

The Georgia Tech men, meanwhile, may not even make the ACC Tournament. The Lady Jackets are below .500, too. 🏈 Spring football is almost upon us as well. Kennesaw State starts practice Monday, with Georgia Southern following suit Tuesday. Georgia Tech (March 10), Georgia (March 17) and Georgia State (March 24) come later.