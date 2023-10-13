Boys Football Roundup – October 12, 2023

A suffocating defense helped Athens Clarke Central handle Conyers Heritage 42-0 at Athens Clarke Central High on Oct. 12 in Georgia football action.

The last time Athens Clarke Central and Conyers Heritage played in a 63-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Athens Clarke Central faced off against Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Druid Hills crushes Clarkston

Atlanta Druid Hills recorded a big victory over Clarkston 58-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 12.

The Red Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 24-7 lead over the Angoras at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Red Devils held on with a 34-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Druid Hills and Clarkston squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Atlanta Druid Hills High School.

Atlanta Westminster allows no points against Atlanta Hapeville Charter

Atlanta Westminster’s defense throttled Atlanta Hapeville Charter, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 12.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off against Stone Mountain Stephenson and Atlanta Westminster took on Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal on Sept. 29 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Buford Lanier takes down Winder Apalachee

Buford Lanier left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Winder Apalachee from start to finish for a 42-13 victory on Oct. 12 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Buford Lanier and Winder Apalachee squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Buford Lanier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Winder Apalachee faced off against Snellville Shiloh and Buford Lanier took on Gainesville on Sept. 29 at Gainesville High School.

Hogansville Callaway dominates Decatur Towers in convincing showing

Hogansville Callaway raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-12 win over Decatur Towers in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 12.

The last time Hogansville Callaway and Decatur Towers played in a 57-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Decatur Towers faced off against Stone Mountain Redan and Hogansville Callaway took on Decatur Columbia on Sept. 29 at Hogansville Callaway High School.

Macon Westside posts win at Griffin’s expense

Macon Westside handed Griffin a tough 29-16 loss during this Georgia football game on Oct. 12.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Griffin faced off against Griffin Spalding and Macon Westside took on Perry on Sept. 29 at Macon Westside High School.

Stone Mountain Stephenson dominates Lithonia Miller Grove

Stone Mountain Stephenson recorded a big victory over Lithonia Miller Grove 49-24 for a Georgia high school football victory at Stone Mountain Stephenson High on Oct. 12.

The first quarter gave Stone Mountain Stephenson a 22-6 lead over Lithonia Miller Grove.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Wolverines fought to 29-18.

Stone Mountain Stephenson roared to a 41-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Lithonia Miller Grove took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Sept. 29 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

