Lindale Pepperell collects victory over Rome Armuchee

Lindale Pepperell grabbed a 20-6 victory at the expense of Rome Armuchee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Lindale Pepperell a 7-0 lead over Rome Armuchee.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Lindale Pepperell moved to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Rome Armuchee squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rome Armuchee faced off against Rome Coosa and Lindale Pepperell took on Summerville Chattooga on Sept. 22 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

