Lexington Oglethorpe shuts out Athens Christian

Lexington Oglethorpe’s defense throttled Athens Christian, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Lexington Oglethorpe a 21-0 lead over Athens Christian.

The Patriots registered a 29-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Lexington Oglethorpe pulled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens Christian and Lexington Oglethorpe squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lexington Oglethorpe faced off against Gainesville Riverside Military.

