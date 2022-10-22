Warner Robins Northside slides past Leesburg Lee County in fretful clash

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Warner Robins Northside defeated Leesburg Lee County 23-20 in Georgia high school football action on October 21.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Trojans took a 7-0 lead over the Eagles heading to the intermission locker room.
Leesburg Lee County enjoyed a 20-0 lead over Warner Robins Northside to start the final quarter.
A 23-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Eagles’ defeat of the Trojans.
Recently on October 7, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Kathleen Veterans in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.