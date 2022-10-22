Ocilla Irwin County rally stops Quitman Brooks County

Character was called for when Ocilla Irwin County was forced to come from behind to upend Quitman Brooks County, 19-7 on Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
The start wasn’t the problem for Quitman Brooks County, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Ocilla Irwin County through the end of the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
It took a 13-0 rally, but the Indians were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
