McRae Telfair County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Rochelle Wilcox County

A swift early pace pushed McRae Telfair County past Rochelle Wilcox County Friday 29-15 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave McRae Telfair County a 29-15 lead over Rochelle Wilcox County.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Rochelle Wilcox County and McRae Telfair County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McRae Telfair County faced off against Pembroke Bryan County and Rochelle Wilcox County took on Dawson Terrell County on Sept. 22 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

