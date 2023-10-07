Bogart North Oconee allows no points against Athens Cedar Shoals

Defense dominated as Bogart North Oconee pitched a 56-0 shutout of Athens Cedar Shoals for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 22-0 lead over Athens Cedar Shoals.

The Titans’ offense charged in front for a 43-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Bogart North Oconee charged to a 50-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Athens Cedar Shoals squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Gainesville Chestatee on Sept. 22 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

