Lafayette outduels Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in competitive clash

Lafayette trucked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on the road to a 30-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Lafayette drew first blood by forging a 30-14 margin over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe after the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest