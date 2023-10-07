Hamilton Harris County sprints past Columbus Northside

Hamilton Harris County eventually beat Columbus Northside 27-7 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Hamilton Harris County jumped in front of Columbus Northside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 14-7 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Northside and Hamilton Harris County played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.