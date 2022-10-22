Warrenton Briarwood ekes out victory against Martinez Augusta Prep

Warrenton Briarwood didn’t flinch, finally repelling Martinez Augusta Prep 21-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Warrenton Briarwood and Martinez Augusta Prep fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Buccaneers’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Martinez Augusta Prep fought to within 21-14.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
