Cartersville tops White Cass in extra frame

Cartersville topped White Cass in a 21-14 overtime thriller in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for White Cass, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cartersville through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Cartersville darted ahead of White Cass 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Hurricanes and the Colonels locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cartersville held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Cartersville and White Cass faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at White Cass High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, White Cass squared off with Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in a football game.

