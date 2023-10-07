Marietta Osborne overwhelms Kennesaw Mountain

Marietta Osborne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-3 win over Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Marietta Osborne opened with a 14-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mountain through the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Marietta Osborne stormed to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Osborne faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marietta Osborne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kennesaw Mountain faced off against Austell South Cobb and Marietta Osborne took on Cartersville Woodland on Sept. 22 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

