Just a bit better: Suwanee Peachtree Ridge slips past Lawrenceville Discovery

Yes, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge looked relaxed while edging Lawrenceville Discovery, but no autographs please after its 17-14 victory in Georgia high school football on October 21.
The Lions opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Titans at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 17-14.
