Toccoa Stephens County proves to be too much for Hartwell Hart County

Toccoa Stephens County turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 30-14 win over Hartwell Hart County in Georgia high school football on October 21.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Indians fought to a 10-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Toccoa Stephens County darted to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-7 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on October 7, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Carnesville Franklin County and Hartwell Hart County took on Watkinsville Oconee County on October 7 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.