ajc logo
X

Colquitt Miller County ends the party for Camilla Mitchell County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Colquitt Miller County tipped and eventually toppled Camilla Mitchell County 22-12 at Camilla Mitchell County High on October 22 in Georgia football action.

Colquitt Miller County jumped in front of Camilla Mitchell County 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 8-6 at halftime.

Colquitt Miller County darted to a 16-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Unranked giants Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville, Northside-Warner...

Kennesaw State defeats Tennessee Tech in overtime in homecoming game
3h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

Falcons’ X-factor: Slowing Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons elevate Cornell Armstrong to game-day roster for Sunday
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons elevate Cornell Armstrong to game-day roster for Sunday
7h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Falcons’ injury report: Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt ruled out of Sunday’s game
The Latest

Score no more: Fort Valley Peach County’s defense is flawless in stopping Thomaston...
Columbus Shaw slips past Columbus Hardaway
Roswell Fellowship Christian overpowers Lilburn Providence Christian in thorough fashion
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top