Colquitt Miller County ends the party for Camilla Mitchell County

Colquitt Miller County tipped and eventually toppled Camilla Mitchell County 22-12 at Camilla Mitchell County High on October 22 in Georgia football action.
Colquitt Miller County jumped in front of Camilla Mitchell County 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 8-6 at halftime.
Colquitt Miller County darted to a 16-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
