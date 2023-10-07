Dalton prevails over Cartersville Woodland

Dalton dismissed Cartersville Woodland by a 42-7 count for a Georgia high school football victory at Cartersville Woodland High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Dalton a 13-0 lead over Cartersville Woodland.

The Catamounts fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Dalton thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Catamounts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dalton and Cartersville Woodland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dalton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Marietta Osborne and Dalton took on Cedartown on Sept. 22 at Dalton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.