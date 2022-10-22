Reidsville Tattnall County blitzes Nahunta Brantley County in dominating victory

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Reidsville Tattnall County’s performance in a 35-13 destruction of Nahunta Brantley County during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Reidsville Tattnall County a 28-7 lead over Nahunta Brantley County.
The Warriors registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over the Herons.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Warriors and the Herons each scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Nahunta Brantley County faced off against Savannah Windsor Forest and Reidsville Tattnall County took on Vidalia on October 7 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School. For more, click here.
