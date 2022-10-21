Atlanta Pace designs winning blueprint against Locust Grove Luella

Atlanta Pace trucked Locust Grove Luella on the road to a 35-21 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 20.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.
The third quarter gave Atlanta Pace a 21-6 lead over Locust Grove Luella.
The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
