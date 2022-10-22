Marietta Walton mows down Canton Cherokee

Marietta Walton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-3 win over Canton Cherokee for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
Marietta Walton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Canton Cherokee after the first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 41-3 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on October 7, Marietta Walton faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb and Canton Cherokee took on Marietta Wheeler on October 7 at Marietta Wheeler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
