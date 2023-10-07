Alma Bacon County allows no points against Wrightsville Johnson County

A suffocating defense helped Alma Bacon County handle Wrightsville Johnson County 9-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Alma Bacon County moved in front of Wrightsville Johnson County 9-0 to begin the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Wrightsville Johnson County and Alma Bacon County played in a 41-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Twin City Emanuel County Institute.

