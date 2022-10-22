Darien Mcintosh ekes out victory against Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Darien Mcintosh derailed Twin City Emanuel County Institute’s hopes after a 28-21 verdict in Georgia high school football on October 21.
The Buccaneers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Buccaneers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
