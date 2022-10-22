ajc logo
Savannah Calvary Day rains down on Savannah Country Day

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Savannah Calvary Day showed no mercy to Savannah Country Day, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-13 victory in Georgia high school football action on October 21.

Savannah Calvary Day opened with a 7-0 advantage over Savannah Country Day through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Savannah Calvary Day pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

