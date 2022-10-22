Bogart Prince Avenue Christian dismantles Lexington Oglethorpe

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian stomped on Lexington Oglethorpe 56-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian drew first blood by forging a 14-10 margin over Lexington Oglethorpe after the first quarter.
The Wolverines’ offense jumped in front for a 42-10 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian steamrolled to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 56-17.
In recent action on October 7, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Chattanooga Baylor and Lexington Oglethorpe took on Athens Christian on October 7 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
