Savannah Benedictine Military overpowers Jesup Wayne County in thorough fashion

Savannah Benedictine Military raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-10 win over Jesup Wayne County in Georgia high school football on October 21.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Cadets opened a modest 10-3 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.
Savannah Benedictine Military breathed fire to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Recently on October 7, Jesup Wayne County squared off with Savannah Islands in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.