Bremen outlasts Lafayette in classic clash

Bremen took extra time to beat Lafayette 34-28 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Bremen and Lafayette faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bremen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lafayette faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee and Bremen took on Rossville Ridgeland on Sept. 22 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.