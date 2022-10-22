Newnan Northgate makes Hamilton Harris County walk the plank

Newnan Northgate painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Hamilton Harris County’s defense for a 28-3 win for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
The first quarter gave Newnan Northgate a 14-0 lead over Hamilton Harris County.
The Vikings registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Newnan Northgate jumped to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 13, Newnan Northgate faced off against Columbus Northside and Hamilton Harris County took on Columbus Northside on October 7 at Hamilton Harris County High School. For a full recap, click here.
