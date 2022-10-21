Sweating it out: Danielsville Madison County edges Gainesville East Forsyth

A tight-knit tilt turned in Danielsville Madison County’s direction just enough to squeeze past Gainesville East Forsyth 42-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 20.
Gainesville East Forsyth authored a promising start, taking a 10-0 advantage over Danielsville Madison County at the end of the first quarter.
The Broncos took a 24-14 lead over the Red Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.
Gainesville East Forsyth darted a modest margin over Danielsville Madison County as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
A 14-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Red Raiders’ defeat of the Broncos.
