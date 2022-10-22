Kennesaw Harrison manhandles Powder Springs Hillgrove

Kennesaw Harrison showed no mercy to Powder Springs Hillgrove, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 37-8 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
The first quarter gave Kennesaw Harrison a 7-0 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove.
The Hawks tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-8 at the intermission.
Kennesaw Harrison stormed to a 34-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hoyas held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
