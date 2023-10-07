Douglasville South Paulding pushes over Douglasville New Manchester

Douglasville South Paulding handed Douglasville New Manchester a tough 24-12 loss on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

The Spartans fought to a 10-6 intermission margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Douglasville South Paulding and Douglasville New Manchester were both scoreless.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time Douglasville South Paulding and Douglasville New Manchester played in a 61-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Newnan.

