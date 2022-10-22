Convincing fashion: Baxley Appling County handles Vidalia

Baxley Appling County flexed its muscle and floored Vidalia 34-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Pirates fought to a 14-13 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.
Baxley Appling County jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.
In recent action on October 7, Baxley Appling County faced off against Lyons Toombs County and Vidalia took on Reidsville Tattnall County on October 7 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School. For a full recap, click here.
