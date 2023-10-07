Brunswick dominates Evans Lakeside

Brunswick dismissed Evans Lakeside by a 46-22 count on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Brunswick a 29-15 lead over Evans Lakeside.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Brunswick and Evans Lakeside were both scoreless.

The Pirates held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Brunswick and Evans Lakeside squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Brunswick squared off with Brunswick Glynn in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.