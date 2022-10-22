ajc logo
Zoom: Gainesville leaves Snellville Shiloh in its wake

Sports
By Sports Bot
25 minutes ago

Gainesville earned its community’s accolades after a 34-7 win over Snellville Shiloh on October 21 in Georgia football action.

The Red Elephants opened a close 20-7 gap over the Generals at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Gainesville and Snellville Shiloh were both scoreless.

The Red Elephants got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

