Zoom: Gainesville leaves Snellville Shiloh in its wake

Gainesville earned its community’s accolades after a 34-7 win over Snellville Shiloh on October 21 in Georgia football action.
The Red Elephants opened a close 20-7 gap over the Generals at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Gainesville and Snellville Shiloh were both scoreless.
The Red Elephants got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
