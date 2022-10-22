ajc logo
Kingsland Camden County records thin win against Valdosta

Sports
By Sports Bot
23 minutes ago

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Kingsland Camden County wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 17-14 over Valdosta in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Valdosta started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Kingsland Camden County at the end of the first quarter.

Kingsland Camden County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-14 lead over Valdosta.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

