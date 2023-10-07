Erin Houston County bests Warner Robins Northside

Erin Houston County dominated Warner Robins Northside 42-14 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Erin Houston County pulled to a 35-14 bulge over Warner Robins Northside as the final quarter began.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Cordele Crisp County and Erin Houston County took on Warner Robins on Sept. 22 at Warner Robins High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.